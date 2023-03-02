Watch Now
Winter storm brings icy conditions onto East County roadways

Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 14:44:37-05

(KGTV) — Even though the sun was out Thursday morning, drivers in the East County say it wasn’t an easy ride as they dealt with black ice.

Campo Resident Vicki Fortie says, while there wasn’t any rain or strong wind gusts, its was the icy roads that caught her attention.

“You paid attention. Not as bad as the last few days, but there was ice on what we call the ‘twisties’ in Buckman Springs," said Fortie. “We don’t have a lot of choice. We have to slow down because everyone on the road is going slow. So we have to be patient and take your time.”

ABC 10News saw plows clearing snow along Interstate 8 just before Sunrise Highway.

San Diego County Public Works crews have been busy salting and clearing out the roads making it easier and safer for drivers who have to hit the streets.

Fortie says she’s used to the rain, snow, and chilly conditions but is ready for it to be gone.

While most of the roads have been cleared there are some roads that are still closed. An up to date list of road closures can be found online here.

