Winter storm brings coating of flurries to Julian

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Heavy snow in our mountains drew crowds up to Julian for a second day Thursday.

Chloe Harrington says she’s been waiting for a chance to introduce her corgi, Seamore, to snow.

“I literally just came because of my dog,” said Harrington. “He’s a year old and he’s never been in the snow before.”

She and Seamore drove up from Encinitas and went through almost every possible weather condition to get here.

“It started out nice and sunny in Encinitas, got progressively darker, a little drizzly, and then it was hailing and then raining and snowing,” said Harrington.

Pascal Sebastian had a similar experience.

“When it was snowing it was kind of scary but then when we got here it’s beautiful," Sebastian said.

Several families brought their kids up to have snowball fights and build snowmen. The snow fell on and off throughout the day and was heavy enough for several inches to stick to the ground.

With more snow in the forecast for Friday, many shops and restaurants are welcoming visitors in hopes of a big boost in business through the weekend.