Winds overturn semis on I-8, portion closed to high-profile vehicles in East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Portions of I-8 were closed to high-profile vehicles in East County Tuesday morning after strong winds forced several tractor-trailers to overturn.

Caltrans San Diego posted on X at 8:19 a.m., saying that due to a wind advisory from Alpine to Imperial Highway, high-profile vehicles were being diverted off of I-8 east at Willows Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol in El Cajon, troopers responded to multiple crashes involving semi-trucks in that area.

"There is no estimated time for re-opening. Expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible," CHP wrote on X at 8:30 a.m.

The stretch of road closed to all high-profile vehicles is about 25 miles long.

Caltrans San Diego also said low-profile vehicles were allowed to continue driving on I-8 east. Caltrans also said that westbound lanes of I-8 and State Route 98 at Imperial Highway were closed to high-profile vehicles because of the wind.

Due to a wind advisory for I-8 from Alpine to Imperial Highway, EB traffic is being diverted off at Willows Road. Low profile vehicles are allowed to continue on EB I-8. High profile vehicles are not allowed to continue. pic.twitter.com/2Z2zQoNv8s — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 10, 2024

A vehicle had also overturned on I-8 west at Buckman Springs Road, but the road has since reopened.

Troopers encouraged the public to find detours and stay safe.

ABC 10News sent a crew to the area to gather more information. By the time we got there, a tow truck had put an overturned semi back on its wheels, but you could see the damage.

Our journalists spoke to one of the drivers of the tractor-trailers that overturned.

"Oh, very bad, very bad," Gustravo responded when asked about the wind. "All the trucks must stop when the wind comes. I don't know how to say this... rippling all of the sudden. Yeah, sudden."

The closure created a back-up that stretched for more than a mile. CHP troopers told truck drivers they may have to wait until Wednesday to get back on the road.

As Caltrans said, people in cars can keep driving, but remember to be careful and give yourself extra time.

Due to a high wind advisory, WB I-8 and SR 98 at Imperial Highway are closed to high profile vehicles. Low profile vehicles are allowed. pic.twitter.com/4o5qq7NXD8 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 10, 2024

Update: WB I-8 at Buckman Springs Road, all lanes open. https://t.co/7wL3RiN8w0 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 10, 2024

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.