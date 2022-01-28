Wells Fargo Bank robbed at Grossmont Center; homeless suspect arrested

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — A homeless man suspected of robbing a bank at the Grossmont Center mall Thursday while pretending to have a concealed gun was arrested a short time later after fleeing into a nearby restaurant.

Sergio Hernandez, 30, allegedly confronted a teller at the Wells Fargo branch in the 5500 block of Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa and demanded cash shortly before 3 p.m., according to police.

Hernandez, who allegedly was "simulating that he had a firearm" while carrying out the holdup, fled with an undisclosed amount of stolen money through the shopping center, Lt. Katy Lynch said.

As police fanned out in the area in search of the robber, an officer spotted Hernandez walking into a restaurant in the mall, followed him inside and took him into custody without incident.

"The money taken during the robbery was recovered, and no weapon was located," Lynch said.

Hernandez, a transient who frequents North County communities, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of robbery, according to Lynch.