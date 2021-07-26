Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

`We Are Israel' rally held in El Cajon as Pro-Palestinian group protests

items.[0].image.alt
Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: American and Palestinian flags wave outside of the Verizon Center during the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference on March 21, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Presidential candidates from both parties gathered in Washington to pitch their plans for Israel. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)
Protestors Rally Against Donald Trump Outside AIPAC Conference
Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 00:10:11-04

EL CAJON (CNS) - A "We Are Israel" rally was held at Prescott Promenade Sunday as a group of pro-Palestinian protesters marched toward the event from El Cajon City Park, then returned to the park after a brief scuffle with counter protesters on West Main Street.

Hundreds of people attended the outdoor rally to hear former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, radio host and California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, among others.

The event was billed as a protest against an increase in anti- Semitism, while protesters gathered blocks away in the park and displayed signs such as "Down With Racism and Zionism" and "Palestinian Youth Movement San Diego."

The protesters began marching in the streets and made their way down West Main toward the rally at Prescott Promenade.

At 3:28 p.m., the El Cajon Police Department warned on Twitter that pedestrians were in the roadway at Roanoke Road and West Main. Police tweeted at 3:36 p.m. that West Main was closed to vehicle traffic between Claydelle and South Magnolia avenues.

A confrontation reportedly occurred about 3:40 p.m. on West Main, blocks away from the rally, involving fist fights and pepper spray or mace between some marchers and a group of counter protesters.

At 4 p.m., the pro-Palestinian marchers regrouped and headed back to the park, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Outside the rally, El Cajon police could be seen lined up in riot gear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP