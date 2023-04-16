Water leak in Lemon Grove almost floods nearby home

LEMON GROVE (KGTV) — A water leak in Lemon Grove almost flooded a nearby home. The homeowner says a neighbor woke her up at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning, after seeing the flooding outside.

They put sandbags to slow the flow of water while waiting for Helix Water District to assess the situation. Crews shut off the water valves, but not before it spread into the home.

“I’m more concerned about my home," Navil Galvan said. "What’s going to happen not today but a month from now? What’s going to happen under my foundation and stuff.”

The water went inside their garage and around the property. Crews say they plan to get underground and fix the problem today, but they’re still unsure what caused it.

