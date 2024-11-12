Vietnam War veteran and his wife receives special delivery from Meals on Wheels

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV)— Meals on Wheels made a special delivery in El Cajon on Monday to a Navy veteran and his wife of 35 years for Veteran's Day.

Charles Nunley, a Vietnam veteran, met his wife Marie after meeting through a dating service decades ago. Marie was his neighbor at the time.

"Doing whatever she wants me to do is the secret to a great marriage," Charles Nunley said.

“Happy wife, happy life. You all heard that before," he added.

Charles and Marie receive three deliveries from Meals on Wheels per week. The organization delivers to seniors and disabled veterans of any age.

This time, Lieutenant Julie Roland, an active-duty Naval Aviator, delivered the food. She also showed Nunley a magic trick, something Roland does as a hobby.