Victim of alleged Borrego Springs matricide identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified a Borrego Springs woman who was fatally stabbed last week at her home, allegedly by her adult son.

A deputy conducting a welfare check at the residence in the 2800 block of Borrego Springs Road at the behest of a concerned family member found the bloodied body of 63-year-old Leona Guevara on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies detained and questioned three people at the home, then arrested one of them, 41-year-old Jacob Paul Guevara, on suspicion of murdering his mother, Lt, Joseph Jarjura said.

Jacob Guevara was booked into county jail in Vista, where he was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the homicide.

"The circumstances of the crime are still under investigation," Jarjura said Monday afternoon.