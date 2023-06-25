Watch Now
Vehicle fire touches off 50-acre brushfire in Chula Vista area

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 11:48:29-04

JAMUL (CNS) - Firefighters battled a brushfire near Jamul and Chula Vista that grew to 50 acres Saturday and was touched off by a two-vehicle crash.

The San Diego County Fire Department first tweeted about the fire about 5:45 p.m., noting it spread to a half-acre with a moderate rate of spread in light fuels. It ignited around 12998 Proctor Valley Road.

The blaze spread to 50 acres before it was reported stopped at 7:47 p.m., fire officials said.

Two people in the vehicles that crashed were injured, fire officials said. Both vehicles burned. It appeared they were a pickup truck and an SUV.

