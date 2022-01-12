Two wounded in East County shooting

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — A shooting in a residential neighborhood near La Mesa left two men wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The gunfire in the 3900 block of Calavo Drive in Casa De Oro was reported at about 4:20 p.m., said Lt. Ted Greenawald of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undetermined severity, the lieutenant said.

There was no immediate description of the shooter or shooters, and the circumstances that led to the firearm assault were unclear, according to Greenawald.

This is a developing story check back for updates.