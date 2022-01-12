Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Two wounded in East County shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 20:53:40-05

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — A shooting in a residential neighborhood near La Mesa left two men wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The gunfire in the 3900 block of Calavo Drive in Casa De Oro was reported at about 4:20 p.m., said Lt. Ted Greenawald of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undetermined severity, the lieutenant said.

There was no immediate description of the shooter or shooters, and the circumstances that led to the firearm assault were unclear, according to Greenawald.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER