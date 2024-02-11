Two men rescued from tree in Jamul creek

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — Two men were rescued from a tree near Skydive San Diego on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was initially reported around 5 p.m. at 13531 Otay Lakes Road. Authorities later confirmed the location to be a quarter mile from Skydive San Diego.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, both individuals have been successfully extricated from the tree and have been transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.