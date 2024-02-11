Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Two men rescued from tree in Jamul creek

cal_fire_truck_sign.jpg
KGTV
cal_fire_truck_sign.jpg
Posted at 7:38 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 22:38:42-05

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — Two men were rescued from a tree near Skydive San Diego on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was initially reported around 5 p.m. at 13531 Otay Lakes Road. Authorities later confirmed the location to be a quarter mile from Skydive San Diego.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, both individuals have been successfully extricated from the tree and have been transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!