Tow-truck driver killed in Spring Valley New Year's Eve crash identified

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A tow-truck driver fatally struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve was identified Monday.

The Medical Examiner on Monday named 63-year-old Dale Alan Pumphrey of El Cajon as the victim of a fatal collision on the right-hand shoulder of southbound State Route 125 Sunday night. He had been involved in removing a vehicle stranded on SR 125 north of Jamacha Road.

Pumphrey was securing a gold Toyota Camry onto a white 2014 Hino flatbed tow truck when, for an unknown reason, he was struck by a Prius Sedan after it crashed into the left rear of his tow truck, according to the Medical Examiner.

"A call for assistance went out on 911 and first responders were dispatched to the scene," the Medical Examiner said. "Despite attempts at resuscitation, Pumphrey could not be revived and his death was pronounced on the scene."

Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the fatal crash, according to the CHP.

The Toyota Prius driver, who was not identified, was not injured.

The incident was being investigated by CHP Officer D. Santiago.

