Toddler shot in leg in Ramona expected to survive

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A toddler was shot and wounded in the leg Sunday and brought to an urgent care center by a woman, sheriff's officials said.

It wasn't known if the wounded girl, 2-3 years old, was the woman's daughter, according to Lt. Chris Galve of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The girl was then taken to Rady Children's Hospital at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, Galve said. She was expected to survive.

Investigators were at the hospital Sunday afternoon and at a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road that was surrounded by police tape.

No further information was immediately available.