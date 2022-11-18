Tips sought in search for missing man last seen in Jacumba

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for a 64-year-old man who went missing after last being seen in the remote southeastern reaches of the San Diego area.

The whereabouts of James Berggreen have been unknown since late Wednesday morning, when he walked away from In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat, a camping and recreation site off the 47000 block of Old Highway 80 in Jacumba, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Before leaving the retreat near the U.S.-Mexico border, Berggreen, who did not have a cellphone with him, told a friend he was going to a gas station in the 1400 block of Carrizo Gorge Road to buy cigarettes, the department reported.

Berggreen is a 5-foot-10-inch, roughly 110-pound white man. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, and a black knit cap.

Anyone who might be able to help find Berggreen is asked to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.