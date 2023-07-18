'This is not heat for them': Camels enjoy hot weather in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - Some animals love the heat, and a few dozen can be found grazing the lands around Ramona at a local camel farm.

“We spray them with water. We give them juicy treats like watermelon,” Nancy Riegler said.

“110 degrees. This is not heat for them. They move at their own pace. Maybe a little bit slower,” Gil Riegler said.

Gil Riegler and his wife Nancy have owned a camel farm in Ramona for more than 20 years. The Rieglers have also been married for more than two decades. They both worked in animal shows.

“Gil grew up rescuing birds," Nancy said. "The camels are really his thing."

They have more than 20 camels, with some of them being rescues.

The camels like lying down to rest their bodies in the heat.

They have a special fur that reflects sunlight. They start sweating when their body temperature reaches about 106 degrees.

“Their sweating mechanism is so efficient. It cools them down a lot faster than any other animal,” Gil said.

The Rieglers say caring for animals has brought them closer together over the years. Giving happiness to people brings them the most joy.

