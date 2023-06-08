The Hub of pickleball comes to Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, there is definitely a need for more pickleball courts around San Diego. Out in the East County, that has become a reality, as The Hub just opened for business, and it's a pickleball player's dream.

"In San Diego, there are about 80 courts. That sounds like a lot, however, those 80 courts are for close to 50,000 players who need a place to play. When this area of Spring Valley became available, we felt the need, and we went for it," says The Hub Co-Owner Ted Angelo.

The Hub features 26 courts, a center court, a pro shop, and a whole lot more. What's unique about the facility is the San Diego-themed murals that line the fences. Your eyes will be attracted to a mural of a surfer, the Hotel del Coronado, and the San Diego skyline.

"We brought all the scenes of San Diego so people felt they had ownership in their city here," says Angelo

According to Angelo, there are currently 10 million active pickleball players, whether professional or taking part in a league. That number ranks third, only behind running and cycling.

"Pickleball has skyrocketed and mainly because of the accessibility," says pickleball professional Riley Newman. "It's easy for everyone to learn, it's easy to play, physically you can get a good sweat."

"It's so fun, it's so social, anyone and everyone can play. A lot of people that were injured in tennis have made their way to pickleball," says pickleball professional Lindsey Newman.

You might call The Hub a pickleball oasis. It's the perfect facility for televised pickleball tournaments. As the sport has grown, it's also become a favorite of some of the sports networks.

"Yes, we set it up for television with pro teams," says Angelo. "We set it up for a couple of tournaments a year. Production crews come out and do a little steaming, and all the national channels are picking it up.

