Teen shot sitting in car in Spring Valley

KGTV
Posted at 6:53 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 21:53:01-04

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the neck Sunday while sitting in a car in Spring Valley.

The shooting happened at 2:12 p.m Sunday in the 1900 block of Kenwood Drive, according to Lt. David Collins of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man drove to a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Casa de Oro, about a mile away, where paramedics then rushed him to a hospital, the lieutenant said. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Investigators discovered a bullet hole in the car.

There was no description of the shooter or a known motive.

