Teen found dead behind La Mesa business identified

LA MESA (CNS) - Authorities Monday publicly identified the 17-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found eight months ago at a strip mall in La Mesa.

Cassidy Hopwood of El Cajon, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard on March 13, according to police.

There was no identification on or near the body of the teenager or any possessions at the scene that could help authorities determine whose remains they were, Lt. Katy Lynch said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office on Friday notified police that it had identified the body.

Officials have not disclosed the girl's cause of death.