Suspicious fire damages Lemon Grove motel

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A suspicious midday fire at a Lemon Grove motel Friday displaced three people and caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

Deputies on patrol near the intersection of state Routes 94 and 125 shortly after noon noticed smoke emanating from the Grove Motel, 8002 Broadway, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Anthony Portillo.

The personnel arrived to find one of the rooms engulfed in flames, Portillo said.

"Witnesses reported hearing a loud banging sound coming from the unit that was on fire, as well as seeing the occupant leaving minutes prior to the fire," Portillo said.

Firefighters had the non-injury blaze under control by 12:40 p.m., said Andy McKellar, spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Due to the circumstances of the fire, detectives with the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit were called in. The cause remained under investigation in the late afternoon, McKellar said.

The American Red Cross was helping the displaced people arrange for emergency shelter.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.