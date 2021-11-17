Suspects arrested in deadly El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — Two men already in jail on unrelated charges were re- arrested this week on suspicion of fatally shooting an El Cajon man through his bedroom window last winter as he slept in his apartment, authorities reported Tuesday.

Willie Reginald Williams, 24, and Davarold Jucynn Zeno, 21, were booked Monday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death nine months ago of 24-year-old Jaylin Moore, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Early on the morning of Feb. 26, Williams and Zeno allegedly opened fire on Moore from outside his rental residence in the 800 block of South Magnolia Avenue, ECPD Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

The victim's live-in girlfriend, who was not home at the time of the shooting, returned to their apartment about 11:30 a.m. that day and found the victim's body.

Police have released no suspected motive for the deadly shooting and did not disclose what led investigators to identify Williams and Zeno as suspects in the case.

