Suspected vehicular homicide investigated in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - An apparently intentional hit-and-run on a Lemon Grove street fatally injured a man Monday, authorities reported.

Deputies responding to a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle in the 8200 block of Broadway about 2:15 a.m. arrived to find the 44- year-old victim lying in the roadway, badly injured but conscious, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died. His name was withheld pending family notification.

"Witnesses reported the (victim had been) standing in the roadway in front of an unknown vehicle, speaking with the occupants of the vehicle," sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said. "A few seconds later, the (driver) accelerated, intentionally struck the male (with the vehicle) and fled from the area. Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind this death."

No description of the driver was available as of late morning.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.