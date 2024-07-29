Suspect jailed in alleged vehicular homicide in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect in an apparently intentional hit-and-run that fatally injured a 44-year-old man last week on an eastern San Diego County street was behind bars Monday following his out-of-state arrest, officials reported.

Nicholas Hoskin, 45, was taken into custody in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Thursday, three days after the suspicious death of Brian Colvin of Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responding to a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle in the 8200 block of Broadway in Lemon Grove about 2:15 a.m. last Monday arrived to find Colvin lying in the roadway, badly injured but conscious.

Paramedics took Colvin to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled his death a homicide.

"Witnesses reported the (victim had been) standing in the roadway in front of (a) vehicle, speaking with the occupants of the vehicle," sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said last week. "A few seconds later, the (driver) accelerated, intentionally struck (Colvin) and fled from the area."

Authorities did not disclose what led investigators to identify Hoskin, a resident of El Cajon, as the alleged hit-and-run driver. Prosecutors in the San Diego area are working to extradite him back to Southern California to face trial in the case.

Deputies have yet to locate the vehicle that fatally struck Colvin, believed to be a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 4X2, California license No. 51340A2, according to sheriff's officials.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.