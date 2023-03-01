Student at Granite Hills HS arrested after attacking teacher

EL CAJON (KGTV) — “That is crazy, and I'm totally against that,” said Bennie Hamilton, a parent.

Parents and students at Granite Hills High School share feelings of disbelief.

“Why would a student do that at all?” Hamilton said.

“I heard someone at my art table talking about it. I was in shock,” Lana Sharif, a student at Granite Hills, said.

And disappointment.

“Nowadays, this young generation has no respect for authority," Albert, a parent, said. "No respect for teachers, even their own parents.”

Those emotions come one day after a female student was arrested on campus. El Cajon Police say she violently attacked a teacher.

“No matter how angry you get at a person, if they didn’t do anything to you, you shouldn’t assault them like that,” Sharif said.

Officers arrested the student and tried to book her into Juvenile Hall for a felony charge. Police say the center refused to book her because the case didn't meet their required threshold of severity. They released her back to her parents.

“It's very scary to the people that go here," Sharif said. "They could think, ‘This would happen to me,’ or the teachers could get afraid.”

Principal Dr. Christina Wilde sent out a statement saying this behavior is completely unacceptable. She says staff is working with law enforcement to assist with their investigation, but parents say that’s not enough.

“I hope the person who did the attack gets penalized, and they see her retaliation through and don’t let her off with a slap on the wrist,” Albert said.