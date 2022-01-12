Strong odor reported in El Cajon after spill

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A strong odor reported in an El Cajon neighborhood Wednesday was non-toxic and crews were at the scene working to clean up the area.

El Cajon Police confirmed there was an odor similar to raw onions or gas present in the 1000 block of W. Bradley Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Police said the city’s fire department investigated and learned a “local business is purging their tanks.” A spill of “non-toxic natural gas additive” was reported at the scene, leading to the odor that spread about one mile from the location.

Authorities advised the public that the spill and odor were not hazardous, but the smell could possibly linger for at least two hours.