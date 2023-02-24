Snow in Julian attracts visitors seeing the white stuff for the first time

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — It looked like a winter wonderland in the mountain town of Julian Thursday.

Visitors from San Diego came out to see the snow that was falling Thursday. Many were throwing snowballs, making snow angels in the snow, and taking plenty of photos to remember the day.

“I love it. It’s crazy,” said Nathalia Silva, 23 who moved to San Diego from Brazil last March.

It was Silva and her family’s first time ever seeing snow in person Thursday.

While kids rode sleds down snowy sidewalks on roads, Angela Barrios was busy making what Julian is famous for — apple pie.

“Just hoping people come in buy our sleds, have our pie, taste some of our hot deli foods, I also made some fresh cookies this morning,” said the Julian Market and Deli employee.

California Highway Patrol was busy directing traffic into the town around noon Thursday. At least one vehicle got stuck in the wet snow and went off the road requiring a tow truck to come.

Barrios said her kids were enjoying having a snow day off school. She had some advice for visitors coming to the town.

“You have to layer up to come up here because it may not feel like it right away but eventually your hands will start burning, your ears will start burning because it’s so cold.”