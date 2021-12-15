Snow forces two East County school districts to close Wednesday

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Two East San Diego County school districts will be closed Wednesday due to heavy snow fall.

Students in the Julian Union and Julian Union High school districts are staying home December 15, and will not attend class, the the San Diego County Office of Education announced Tuesday evening.

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the SDCOE said in a press release.

School officials said both districts will also have a late start on Thursday, December 16.

Tuesday a winter storm made its way into San Diego County bringing rain, high winds, and mountain snow to the region.

A High Wind Warning was issued in the mountains and deserts communities until Wednesday morning at 4am. The winds will be strong enough to create dangerous driving conditions, high profile vehicles should use caution.

The SDCOE said they will share any additional updates on their Twitter page.