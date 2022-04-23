Watch
Small vegetation fire stopped at two acres near San Felipe

Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 18:20:59-04

SAN FELIPE, Calif. (CNS) — A small vegetation fire on a hill off of 267331 San Felipe Road in East County was stopped Saturday at two acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire started at 12:58 p.m. two miles east of Montezuma Valley Road, with a half-acre burning, and was stopped by 1:33 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

Ground crews remained on the scene through the early afternoon increasing containment and mopping up.

Air crews flew over the fire but began returning to their bases shortly after containment.

