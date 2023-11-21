Sheriff's officials: Man shot by roommate in East San Diego County home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An elderly woman was detained after authorities said she admitted to shooting her roommate at a home in San Diego’s East County late Monday night.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said an unidentified woman called 911 at around 11:20 p.m. to report that she shot a man during an altercation inside a home in the 1800 block of Harbison Canyon Road.

Deputies arrived to find a man down with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

During questioning, the woman told deputies she shot her roommate, but details on what prompted the altercation and shooting were unclear.