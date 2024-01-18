Sheriff's deputies investigate stabbing in Lemon Grove neighorhood

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday night after being stabbed in the neck and shoulders in Lemon Grove.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the 7100 block of Cabernet Way at around 11:15 p.m. in response to a reported altercation.

Deputies arrived to find a man with stab wounds on his neck and shoulders. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening.

Deputies searched the neighborhood and a nearby park for the person linked to the attack, but that person was not located. A description of the suspected attacker was not immediately available.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.