SDSO: Jamul man arrested for alleged assault of 77-year-old mother

JAMUL (KGTV) — A 53-year-old Jamul man is in custody after San Diego County Sheriff's arrested him for assaulting his 77-year-old mother, leaving her in critical condition.

Sheriff Deputies responded to the 14400 block of Hillside Estates Drive in Jamul around 1:30 p.m. Friday to a woman who was physically assaulted. The victim, identified as Vicki Bodle, was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation on-scene, deputies arrested the victim's son, 53-year-old Travis Bodle, in connection with the assault. He is currently facing a felony charge of attempted murder and is not eligible for bail.

According to Lt. Joseph Jarjura, Vicki was the sole victim of the attack and deputies are unsure at this time how she was assaulted.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.