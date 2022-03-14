SD Humane Society cares for, releases opossums, skunk and raccoons into wild

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) — A total of 15 of the 18 mammals brought to San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for care earlier this month have been returned to the wild, it was announced Monday.

All of the animals -- including raccoons, opossums, squirrels and a skunk -- were dewormed and treated for fleas by SDHS's Project Wildlife team when they arrived, officials said.

The opossums were deemed healthy and released by volunteers on Thursday in San Diego County. The raccoons and skunk were given clean bills of health and released by volunteers on Friday.

"It is always our goal to rehabilitate and return wildlife to their natural habitat as quickly as possible," said Andy Blue, campus director of the Ramona Wildlife Center. "We are glad we were able to assist an important state agency and have our Project Wildlife medical team diagnose and treat each animal based on their individual needs."

The animals still receiving care include an adult female opossum, which came in with significant wounds on her face, body and tail, and two adult squirrels that were transferred to the Humane Society's Bahde Wildlife Center in San Diego.

One of the squirrels needed a tail amputation and is now recovering from surgery. The second squirrel is healthy and helping with the recovery of the first squirrel by reducing stress while in care. Both squirrels are expected to return to the wild together in the coming days, an SDHS statement read.