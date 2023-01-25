Santee mobile home residents 'really cold' as power outage drags on

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Some residents at a mobile home park in Santee say they've been without power for days and have been cold at night without heat.

Resident Emily Raab said she's been layering up to keep warm as temperatures almost hit freezing in the Mission del Magnolia Park.

"I'm actually wearing two sweaters and a long sleeve shirt, and then we have a bunch of blankets in there, probably like 20 blankets," Raab said. "We've just been using a lot of them."

She said since the power went out late Saturday night for her and several neighbors, she hasn't been able to cook food because both her oven and stove are electric.

"We were lucky enough that we had like half the power coming in three outlets that still worked and a couple of lights," Raab said. "But then yesterday, like, everything went out, and it's been really cold because we can't use our heater. It's been like really, really cold."

Resident Jen Blair said she's been using hand warmers at night and bundling up.

"Just blankets and stuff. I mean, there's not really much we can do," she said, adding the power's never gone out like this before.

A manager for the mobile home park said staff is working to restore the power while asking ABC 10News to leave the park.

She said residents have been offered hotel rooms to stay in until the lights are back on.

Both Blair and Raab said they weren't aware of the hotel option but would now consider taking it to stay warm Tuesday night.

San Diego Gas & Electric spokesperson Candace Hadley said it appears there are no service issues with the mobile home park's single meter.

She said that means the power outage may be related to the park's infrastructure, but more information would be required to give a definitive answer as to the cause of the outage.