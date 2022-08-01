San Diego firefighters extinguish shed/house fire in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A fire inside a shed spread to a home in Spring Valley causing major damage Sunday.

The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. on Helix Street just north of Jamacha Road, San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief Rich Durrell told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The fire then spread to a back bedroom of the house, the paper reported. One person was displaced but no one was injured.

The flames caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, the paper reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Spring Valley is in the East County region of San Diego County.