San Diego family displaced after car crashes into home, kills dog

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A family is searching for a place to stay after a car crashed into their house earlier in March, killing their family dog.

​"It's one of those things that you could never even imagine can happen to you," said Karen Lowe.

Lowe and her husband have owned their home off Jamacha Road for more than 30 years.

"I woke up to what felt like an earthquake that just wasn't stopping," said Lowe, recounting the night a car wound up in their living room around 1 a.m. and landed just feet away from her husband.

The family's dog sustained traumatic injuries, and eventually died that night.

"The vet was really kind and she told us what it would be like, and we got to hold him and talk to him through the whole thing," said Lowe, with tears in her eyes.

Lowe's daughter, Kassie, is a senior at San Diego State University. Her mom says Kassie grabbed her cap and gown before they were forced out of the home due to the damage.

Kassie posted pictures of the damage to Instragram, writing in-part:

Overnight, my childhood home, the only house I'd ever lived in, was ruined. In a matter of seconds, my 21 years of memories in this house are overshadowed by destruction and grief.

Kassie Lowe on Instagram

It's been several weeks since the crash, and the house is still boarded up and covered in caution tape. Lowe and her husband have been staying in a hotel.

Lowe says insurance will not cover the security deposit for a short-term rental, and she believes it could be up to a year before they are able to move back into their home.

Lowe's oldest daughter created a GoFundMe campaign to help her parents pay for a place to stay and repairs.