San Diego County to crack down on illegal marijuana dispensaries in East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County leaders have released efforts to crack down on illegal marijuana dispensaries specifically in East County.

“Right next to your house is someone with a shotgun, an AK-4," said County Supervisor Joel Anderson.

"We have had murders and gang members from LA coming down here to prey on us.”

Those are the types of crimes law enforcement has been cracking down on as they worked to shut down illegal marijuana dispensaries specifically in East County.

This effort started in 2019 when several agencies joined forces to collectively battle these businesses which were operating without proper licenses.

In 2021, the Sheriff’s Task Force seized more than 90 guns, made 127 arrests, and recovered more than $440,000 including 36,000 pounds of illegal marijuana.

The District Attorney’s Office has also taken a more stringent stand when prosecuting those connected to these types of crimes.

“We’ve prosecuted in the last two years, 70 felony defendants for the illegal dispensaries in addition to that 19 convictions of felony offenses," said District Attorney Summer Stephan.

"These are charges that go towards the people operating the drug buildings.”

The District Attorney’s Office says there are more cases pending due to delays caused by the pandemic.