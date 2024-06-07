Residents collaborating to revitalize Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Neighbors in Lakeside are taking matters into their own hands to help improve the community's image.

ABC 10News reporter Tali Letoi looks at the little things they hope will make a big difference around town.

Whether you live in Lakeside or are just passing through, the changes across town are evident.

The momentum behind some of those changes to revitalize parts of this East County town is thanks to a local group called the "Maine Avenue Revitalization Association," or MARA.

"Betty just inspired people when she was alive," said Barbara Channell. "You just wanted to help her and help the town."

What started as one resident cleaning up her neighborhood turned into a movement. Channell is a longtime East County resident who has taken on the task of leading the charge to revamp Lakeside's image.

"We have one that specializes in our trash pick up, another on fundraisers. We all have our little things, and we're doing it for the town, but so much for Betty," she said.

MARA was initially created by Betty McMillan in 1992 because of Lakeside's reputation or stigma.

Channell told 10News that McMillan, who died in 2022, left her mark and impact on the community.

And they're here to continue what she started.

"We need to make it special. There's just so much here that you need to know about and the kids need to know about. They need to appreciate it," Channell said.

From trash clean-up to new banners and even detailed murals, the effort to upgrade the community's image is underway.

"They just find the little projects that'll kind of spotlight our community," said Joel Scalzitti, the owner of Mary's Donuts.

Scalzitti joined the MARA movement after seeing how it inspired other residents to make an impact.

"MARA's heart is into just keeping it historical and beautiful," said Scalzitti. "And making everyone feel friendly and positive here and that's what Lakeside is about."

They've accomplished a lot with their small group, but the fact that more neighbors are buying in and trying to help has kept morale high.

"We do see more people in the community trying to help. They want to see this town grow and look good," Channell said.