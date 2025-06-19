Residential fire in Ramona under investigation

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A fire at an abandoned house in the unincorporated Ramona area was under investigation Thursday by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Bomb/Arson Unit.

The fire began around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 1600 block of Casteel Lane, the sheriff's office reported.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. The flames also spread to two neighboring properties, causing damage to outbuildings, fencing and brush, authorities said.

Firefighters with Cal Fire were able to extinguish the flames before they damaged any other homes.

There were no injuries.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit investigates fires involving suspicious circumstances, serious injuries and death.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.