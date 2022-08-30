Watch Now
Reported assault in Pauma Valley leads to SWAT standoff

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 30, 2022
PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A suspect in an alleged assault with a deadly weapon at a home in a rural neighborhood near Palomar Mountain refused to surrender to deputies Tuesday, prompting an outdoor standoff that stretched from late morning into the mid-afternoon.

The alleged violence in the 500 block of Amago Road in Pauma Valley was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

No serious injuries were reported.

Following the purported crime, the suspect fled from his home into a nearby field, where patrol personnel confronted him, Lt. Nanette McMasters said.

After the man refused repeated orders to surrender, the deputies called in a SWAT team.

Details about the reported assault were not immediately available. McMasters declined to specify what type of weapon allegedly was involved, though she did say it was not a gun.

The standoff was ongoing as of shortly before 2:30 p.m., with crisis negotiators trying to persuade the suspect to disarm himself and surrender, the lieutenant said.

