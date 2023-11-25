Ramona woman killed in suspected DUI crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - — A 26-year-old Ramona man was arrested Saturday morning after a woman was killed in a head on collision, according to CHP.

Around 7:30 a.m., the suspect was driving east on SR-78 west of Weekend Villa Rd. when the vehicle veered into the opposite lane and hit a Ford Edge SUV head on, causing it to roll off the road. The victim, a 44-year-old woman from Ramona was the sole passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled from the scene on foot but was later located at his residence, where he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit and run and vehicular manslaughter. Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or suspect.