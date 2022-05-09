Watch
Quarrel over debt leads to homeless stabbing in El Cajon

KGTV
Posted at 4:13 PM, May 09, 2022
EL CAJON (CNS) - A stabbing in downtown El Cajon left one homeless man injured Monday and another under arrest, authorities reported.

Patrol officers responding to reports of an assault in the 200 block of East Main Street found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his back and head about 11 a.m., according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital. He was expected to survive, ECPD Lt. Nick Sprecco said.

Witnesses identified the alleged assailant as Hakim Wakil Rashid, 52, and officers took him into custody near the site of the stabbing.

At the time of his arrest, he allegedly was carrying a pocket knife believed to have been used in the assault, according to police.

"The investigation revealed the victim and suspect know each other from living on the streets and were involved in an argument over a debt," Sprecco said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
