Pursuit ends in violent crash at Lakeside intersection

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A car that was reported stolen led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before it crashed into other vehicles at a Lakeside intersection.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a black Volkswagen in a traffic stop but the car sped away in the wrong direction on Interstate 8 in the East County.

The Volkswagen reached speeds as high as 120 MPH before it exited onto Los Coches Road. A short time later, the Volkswagen collided with two other cars at the intersection.

A male driver and female passenger from the Volkswagen were taken into custody. A dog that was in the car was taken by Animal Control.

The drivers of the other cars were not injured.