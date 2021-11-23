Watch
Pursuit ends in violent crash at Lakeside intersection

KGTV
Posted at 8:15 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:15:15-05

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A car that was reported stolen led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before it crashed into other vehicles at a Lakeside intersection.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a black Volkswagen in a traffic stop but the car sped away in the wrong direction on Interstate 8 in the East County.

The Volkswagen reached speeds as high as 120 MPH before it exited onto Los Coches Road. A short time later, the Volkswagen collided with two other cars at the intersection.

A male driver and female passenger from the Volkswagen were taken into custody. A dog that was in the car was taken by Animal Control.

The drivers of the other cars were not injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
