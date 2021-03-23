Police searching for woman who walked away from La Mesa care facility

UPDATE (Tuesday: 9:23 a.m.): Police say they have safely located Virginia King overnight.

LA MESA (CNS) - Police Tuesday were searching for a 72-year-old woman who walked away from a La Mesa residential care facility.

Virginia King was last seen between 9 a.m. and noon Monday at a residential care facility on Culowee Street, south of El Cajon Boulevard between La Mesa Boulevard and University Avenue, according to La Mesa police.

King has shown symptoms of early onset dementia and has gone missing before, police said. She has previously been found in the southeast San Diego area.

She is described as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic woman who weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. King was last seen wearing a blue/gray flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD at 619-667-1400.