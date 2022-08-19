Watch Now
Authorities: Man believed to be inside home on fire in El Cajon

Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 19, 2022
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Law enforcement officers and firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in El Cajon where a man was believed to have barricaded himself inside.

The fire was reported just after 9:15 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of 4th Street, between Naranca and Madison avenues.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said authorities received a call regarding a man in a dispute with family members at the house.

The spokesperson stated family members evacuated the home after they saw a part of the house on fire.

Sheriff’s officials believe the man, identified as a white male possibly in his 50s, was still inside the house when the fire spread. Officials also believe there are firearms inside the home.

Due to the emergency response, authorities have blocked off a stretch of the street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

