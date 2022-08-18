Plane lands hard under I-8 overpass in El Cajon; pilot injured

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A small plane made a hard landing on an El Cajon street and came to rest under an Interstate 8 overpass, authorities said Thursday.

At around 10:30 a.m., a Cessna 195 aircraft traveling in a westward direction was forced into an emergency landing in the 1700 block of Greenfield Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The circumstances that prompted the pilot to land on the street were not immediately known.

Garrow told reporters during a late morning press conference that the plane struck a section of the overpass and hit a car on its way down.

Garrow said the car’s driver was not hurt and her vehicle sustained minimal damage.

According to Garrow, the pilot -- identified as a 65-year-old San Diego man -- was taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He is expected to survive, Garrow noted.

El Cajon Police said the 1700 block of Greenfield Drive would be closed and they advised the public to avoid the immediate area due to the police and fire department response.

ABC 10News learned the FAA and NTSB is investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.