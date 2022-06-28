Watch Now
Pickup truck slams into Lemon Grove business

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 14:38:02-04

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a business in Lemon Grove Tuesday.

The crash occurred at an auto body shop on Broadway, near New Jersey Avenue, just after 10 a.m., San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

While the circumstances that led to the collision are under investigation, sheriff’s officials confirmed no workers or customers were inside the shop at the time.

The driver, who was not identified, suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the pickup truck from inside the structure.

