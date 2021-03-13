Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a speeding car in a residential neighborhood in El Cajon, authorities said Saturday morning.

The victim was crossing the 1000 block of South Anza Street to his parked car about 9:55 p.m. Friday when a gray 2020 Infiniti sedan speeding northbound struck the man, throwing him approximately 180 feet from the crash scene and into a nearby yard, according to Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department.

The Infiniti continued northbound until it crashed into a parked vehicle in the 800 block of South Anza Street, Taub said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. At this point, it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Taub said.

It was unclear whether the victim, described only as a man in his 20s, was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

