Pedestrian killed, driver arrested in El Cajon hit-and-run crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run while under the influence of drugs following a collision in El Cajon that killed a 20-year-old woman Wednesday night, police said.

El Cajon Police Department officers responded at 8:49 p.m. to the 600 block of North Second Street regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Police found the victim in the roadway near the on-ramp to Interstate 8 from Second Street, said Lt. Darrin Forster of the El Cajon Police Department.

As the officers were arriving at the scene, the El Cajon Communications Center received a call from a citizen reporting a vehicle with damage stopped in the middle of the road at 1300 Naranca Ave. Officers responded to the location and found a silver 2006 Hyundai Sonata with a man in the driver's seat. The Sonata had front end damage and a traffic signal light hanging from the vehicle.

After a preliminary investigation of the scene and interviewing witnesses, police determined the Sonata was traveling northbound in the No. 3 lane of Second Street when it drove onto the sidewalk in front of the pedestrian, who was standing on the sidewalk near the crosswalk in front of 601 N. Second St., Forster said.

The victim was knocked into the roadway and the Sonata continued northbound, collided with a traffic signal light and a street sign and then turned east onto Naranca before coming to a stop in the middle of the road in front of 1300 Naranca Ave.

Police arrested the driver and he was booked into the San Diego County Jail on multiple charges.

According to police, "The investigation determined the male driver was under the influence of a narcotic controlled substance at the time of the collision."

The suspect and the victim were not immediately identified by police.

Anyone with information regarding this collision was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.