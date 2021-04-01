Paradise Hills house fire displaces six residents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A garage fire in a Paradise Hills-area residential neighborhood displaced a half-dozen people Thursday.

The non-injury blaze in the 2000 block of Westport Street erupted shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke pouring out of a garage attached to a single-story home, the city agency reported. It took the crews about 25 minutes to subdue the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the house -- five adults and a child -- arrange for emergency lodging.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.