Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Paradise Hills house fire displaces six residents

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
san_diego_fire_truck_city.jpg
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 17:28:18-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A garage fire in a Paradise Hills-area residential neighborhood displaced a half-dozen people Thursday.

The non-injury blaze in the 2000 block of Westport Street erupted shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke pouring out of a garage attached to a single-story home, the city agency reported. It took the crews about 25 minutes to subdue the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the house -- five adults and a child -- arrange for emergency lodging.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OR DONATE TODAY!

March for Babies