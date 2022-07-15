One person dies in solo crash in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The driver of an SUV died Friday after the vehicle went down a highway embankment near Alpine.

The unidentified driver was heading west on Interstate 8 for reasons unknown, exited the roadway and down an embankment, near Tavern Road, overturning the vehicle and landing on the eastbound side, around 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A medical examiner was called to the scene at 8:48 a.m.

Two lanes of I-8 east will be impacted for an unspecified duration.

This is developing story please check back for updates.