Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

One person dies in solo crash in Alpine

One person dies in solo crash in Alpine
SKY10
One person dies in solo crash in Alpine
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 12:52:52-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The driver of an SUV died Friday after the vehicle went down a highway embankment near Alpine.

The unidentified driver was heading west on Interstate 8 for reasons unknown, exited the roadway and down an embankment, near Tavern Road, overturning the vehicle and landing on the eastbound side, around 8:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A medical examiner was called to the scene at 8:48 a.m.

Two lanes of I-8 east will be impacted for an unspecified duration.

This is developing story please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Guide to San Diego Pride

News

Your Guide to San Diego Pride