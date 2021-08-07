One killed, one injured in head-on motorcycle crash in Julian

JULIAN, Calif. (CNS) - Two people were injured Friday, one fatally, when the motorcycle they were tandem-riding crashed head-on into a vehicle on a curving stretch of rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County highlands.

The collision occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. on state Route 79 near KQ Ranch Road in the Julian area, according to Cal Fire.

One of the riders on the two-wheeler died at the scene of the wreck, said Frank LoCoco, a fire captain with the state agency. Paramedics took the other to Palomar Medical Center Poway for treatment of serious injuries.

There was no immediate description of the parties involved or the other vehicle.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.